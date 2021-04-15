Fire in Linden Highlands apartment building

Fire response for Linden Highlands Apartments

Photo courtesy KCSO

















There was a major emergency response for a two-alarm fire in the Linden Highlands apartments at 17520 Linden Ave N, Shoreline just after midnight Thursday, April 15, 2021.Emergency vehicles from Shoreline, Seattle, Lake Forest Park and KCSO are on the scene.There are reports of minor injuries to residents and four deputies were transferred to Harborview Medical Center for smoke inhalation.The fire apparently started on the fourth floor and all units have damage. The Red Cross is on the scene to assist displaced residents.There are reports of one resident being found in a fourth floor apartment and calls for medical assistance.--Diane Hettrick