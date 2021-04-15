Hillwood Neighborhood Association Litter Pick-Up Day April 24 in honor of Earth Day 2021
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Hillwood Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a Litter Pick-Up Day in Hillwood Neighborhood
Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10am to Noon.
The City of Shoreline is supplying safety kits to all volunteers.
This stewardship project will be a safe, socially-distanced event for all.
Families and individuals are welcome to help clean our neighborhood!
Three pick-up and dropoff points are also shown on the map. Jocelyn will call you back to fill in the details.
Note: the City requires that we all sign a waiver when picking up a kit on April 24. Kits plus your collected litter must be returned by 12:30pm to the pick-up point. (Zones including Aurora Ave N. are not recommended for young children if they are participating).
Please join us in safely celebrating Earth Day by keeping Hillwood Neighborhood clean!
Please join us in safely celebrating Earth Day by keeping Hillwood Neighborhood clean!
0 comments:
Post a Comment