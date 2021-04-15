Hillwood Neighborhood Association Litter Pick-Up Day April 24 in honor of Earth Day 2021

Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10am to Noon.





Families and individuals are welcome to help clean our neighborhood!





On the Hillwood map, 13 zones have been created for this event. Want to participate? Text or leave a message for Jocelyn at 206-498-5052 by noon on April 23 with your choices of two zones to clean.





Three pick-up and dropoff points are also shown on the map. Jocelyn will call you back to fill in the details.





Note: the City requires that we all sign a waiver when picking up a kit on April 24. Kits plus your collected litter must be returned by 12:30pm to the pick-up point. (Zones including Aurora Ave N. are not recommended for young children if they are participating).



Please join us in safely celebrating Earth Day by keeping Hillwood Neighborhood clean!









This stewardship project will be a safe, socially-distanced event for all.