Hillwood Neighborhood Association Litter Pick-Up Day April 24 in honor of Earth Day 2021

Thursday, April 15, 2021

In honor of EARTH DAY 2021, Hillwood Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a Litter Pick-Up Day in Hillwood Neighborhood

Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10am to Noon.

The City of Shoreline is supplying safety kits to all volunteers. 

This stewardship project will be a safe, socially-distanced event for all. 

Families and individuals are welcome to help clean our neighborhood! 

On the Hillwood map, 13 zones have been created for this event. Want to participate? Text or leave a message for Jocelyn at 206-498-5052 by noon on April 23 with your choices of two zones to clean. 

Three pick-up and dropoff points are also shown on the map. Jocelyn will call you back to fill in the details. 

Note: the City requires that we all sign a waiver when picking up a kit on April 24. Kits plus your collected litter must be returned by 12:30pm to the pick-up point. (Zones including Aurora Ave N. are not recommended for young children if they are participating).

Please join us in safely celebrating Earth Day by keeping Hillwood Neighborhood clean!



Posted by DKH at 2:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  