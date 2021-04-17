Friday Night Live with "The Good Ideas"

Driveway concert by The Good Ideas

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

By Cynthia Sheridan





Friends and families of this North City teen band gather occasionally on a front lawn to hear "The Good Ideas" knock out their favorite tunes.





Three of the boys have been friends since meeting in the second grade and have since added another boy and a girl to their group.





Several of the parents are also musicians and encourage the band to perform as often as possible.





Most of the band members are freshmen at Shorecrest High School, with one 8th grader from Einstein Middle School.