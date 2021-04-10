Aldercrest Field is the staging area for Sound Transit construction
Saturday, April 10, 2021
|New entrance road from 25th NE
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Sound Transit's construction crews have prepared the soggy field as a staging area for their equipment during construction of the northern half of the Lynnwood Link light rail project through Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.
|Aldercrest Field last August 2020
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
To prepare the staging yard, Sound Transit:
What neighbors are seeing there now is equipment for form and falsework. Falsework is the temporary system that supports construction. There is also traffic control equipment.
|Temporary fencing around the entire site.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The field was originally part of the school grounds for Kellogg Middle School which was severely damaged in an arson fire in 1983. The undamaged parts of the building were used for special programs and then left vacant. The buildings were demolished in 2014.
The Aldercrest Elementary building across the street on NE 200th has been upgraded and is in use.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment