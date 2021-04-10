Aldercrest Field is the staging area for Sound Transit construction

New entrance road from 25th NE

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Aldercrest Field on 25th NE in Shoreline has been leased to Sound Transit by Shoreline Schools, the property owner. Aldercrest Field on 25th NE in Shoreline has been leased to Sound Transit by Shoreline Schools, the property owner.





Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Sound Transit's construction crews have prepared the soggy field as a staging area for their equipment during construction of the northern half of the Lynnwood Link light rail project through Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.





Aldercrest Field last August 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





To prepare the staging yard, Sound Transit: Cleared the area of small shrubs and vegetation

Created new access roads and strengthened existing roads on the site

Built a stormwater retention pond

Added fencing around the entire site Construction materials for the Lynnwood Link

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



What neighbors are seeing there now is equipment for form and falsework. Falsework is the temporary system that supports construction. There is also traffic control equipment.





Temporary fencing around the entire site.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





The field was originally part of the school grounds for Kellogg Middle School which was severely damaged in an arson fire in 1983. The undamaged parts of the building were used for special programs and then left vacant. The buildings were demolished in 2014.





The Aldercrest Elementary building across the street on NE 200th has been upgraded and is in use.





--Diane Hettrick











