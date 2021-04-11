In a short but intense weather event, graupel pounded the area Saturday morning

Photo by Patricia Hale



As WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse predicted the night before





A Puget Sound Convergence zone is expected Saturday morning with temperatures cold enough that we could see some snow flakes, graupel or other wintery type mixes in the rain showers early in the morning.





This stuff, which I believe is graupel, came pounding down in an intense but very brief downpour Saturday morning. It woke me up. I looked outside, saw that my deck was covered with little white BBs and went back to sleep.





Fortunately Ridgecrest resident Patty Hale was awake, has a similar deck view, and took this photo before it all melted.





--Diane Hettrick








