WeatherWatcher: Convergence Zone to strike again, frost, then summer

Marginal snowfall in Shoreline.

Photo by Carl Dinse.





A Puget Sound Convergence zone is expected Saturday morning with temperatures cold enough that we could see some snow flakes, graupel or other wintery type mixes in the rain showers early in the morning. Don't be surprised if some of it sticks to lawns and other areas, but it'll be short lived. We should warm up towards Saturday afternoon with clearing skies.





Next, we have a freeze coming Saturday night into Sunday morning. Clear skies will allow for widespread frost and temperatures into the upper 20's to low 30's. You may want to protect any of your frost sensitive plants Saturday evening.





Sunday through the end of next week a switch is flipped and we skip spring and go straight into summer. We are looking at sunny skies all week, with high temperatures near or into the low 70's, especially Wednesday through Friday. Low temperatures are still expected to be chilly, between the upper 30's and low 40's most nights.









For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com















