Lake Forest Park's Expedia Cruises is still afloat - start with a virtual river cruise

While our Lake Forest Park office is currently closed, our agents continue to work remotely to support our clients and their vacation plans.





With travel beginning to ramp up, it’s a great time to plan for what was missed in 2020 – the family vacation or reunion, an anniversary or retirement celebration.









We have a series of Virtual Events planned over the next few months – starting with Legendary Rivers on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3pm PDT. Or, tick something off of your Bucket List – transiting the Panama Canal, exploring the Galapagos, an expedition cruise to Antarctica or maybe that World Cruise you’ve been thinking about.



