Lake Forest Park's Expedia Cruises is still afloat - start with a virtual river cruise

Saturday, April 10, 2021

While our Lake Forest Park office is currently closed, our agents continue to work remotely to support our clients and their vacation plans. 

With travel beginning to ramp up, it’s a great time to plan for what was missed in 2020 – the family vacation or reunion, an anniversary or retirement celebration. 

Or, tick something off of your Bucket List – transiting the Panama Canal, exploring the Galapagos, an expedition cruise to Antarctica or maybe that World Cruise you’ve been thinking about.

We have a series of Virtual Events planned over the next few months – starting with Legendary Rivers on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3pm PDT. 

River cruising is gaining popularity as an alternative to ocean cruising. With fewer passengers, more ‘all inclusive’ opportunities and variety of Specialty Cruises – Wellness, Nature and Garden (Floriade in 2022), Food and Wine, Golf, Christmas Markets and more, a river cruise can be a most memorable vacation.

If you’d like to join us for our Legendary Rivers Virtual Event, please send an email to panderson@expediacruises.com and the registration link will be sent to you.



Posted by DKH at 1:57 AM
