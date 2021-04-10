WA Secretary of State: Effort to keep Washington State Archives local and accessible is not over
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Kim Wyman
“OMB took a crucial step today in withdrawing approval for the sale of the National Archives in Seattle.
“I applaud the enduring commitment and hard work Washington’s Congressional delegation, tribal communities, historical and cultural groups, and many others have undertaken for over a year to keep our state’s archival treasures accessible and local.
“However, the effort to ensure these records remain local and accessible is not over. I encourage Congress to work with OMB on a permanent solution to keep these records in Washington, as well as with NARA and communities throughout our region on ways we can improve archive storage and preserve our state’s historical records for generations to come. It is imperative these groups are engaged and included in all future discussions.
“Washington State Archives, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, continues to be a partner with NARA with the common goal to protect and preserve government records. We look forward to furthering our joint collaboration to preserve Pacific Northwest history.”
Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
