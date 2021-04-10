Shoreline Rotary to hear about the Fred Hutch work on COVID-19 from Dr. Amitabha "Guppy" Gupta

Dr. Gupta Join in for a Zoom Rotary Meeting Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30 am with President Robert Brouillard and Club Secretary and Greeter Clarita Bhat ringing the bell! To join our zoom meeting as a guest, please e-mail Join in for a Zoom Rotary Meeting Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30 am with President Robert Brouillard and Club Secretary and Greeter Clarita Bhat ringing the bell! To join our zoom meeting as a guest, please e-mail contact@shorelinerotary.com for the link.





While he was training to go teach at a small liberal arts college, the Hutch convinced him to stay. Guppy currently serves as the Scientific Content Strategist for the Philanthropy department, where he keeps his finger on the pulse of the research going on at the Hutch, and helps translate it to the general public.



Last year, Dr. Gupta gave Shoreline Rotary a professional’s view of the COVID-19 virus, and informed us about the role Fred Hutch has been playing during this pandemic: their epidemiologists and vaccine and infectious disease researchers have been tracking the outbreak, accelerating testing, developing therapeutics and vaccines, and partnering with brilliant scientists and leaders around the world to end this pandemic.





Now, Dr. Gupta will give us an update on what the Hutch is doing, and perhaps an idea of where we might be headed with regard to controlling this virus.















Dr. Amitabha "Guppy" Gupta earned his Ph. D. in Cellular, Molecular, and Biophysical Studies from Columbia University and completed his post-doctoral fellowship at Fred Hutch. He was formerly a scientist in the Basic Sciences Division at Fred Hutch.