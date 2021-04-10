Help Shoreline recognize residents who volunteer their time and share resources
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Who has made a difference in Shoreline? Submit names and brief descriptions of their contributions to Constance Perenyi cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov
Volunteers will be named and thanked on the City's website starting on April 18, 2021, the first day of National Volunteer Appreciation Week.
Nominations will be accepted through April.
