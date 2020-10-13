WeatherWatcher: Wind Advisory issued for Tuesday from noon to 6pm

Tree limbs littering 7th Ave NE in Shoreline, August 29, 2015.

Photo by Carl Dinse





The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for the greater Puget Sound region, including the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas. The wind advisory is in effect Tuesday from noon until 6pm.





A wet and moderate storm system is expected to arrive Tuesday at about noon, bringing a half inch to one inch of rainfall for the afternoon and evening. Winds are expected to increase to 25 to 35 mph, first out of the east, then switching to the south and southwest.





Gusts could reach as high as 50 mph with this storm. Scattered power outages are likely especially as many deciduous trees have not dropped their foliage yet. Unsecured objects could be blown around as well.





Winds are expected to back off a little after 6pm on Tuesday but gusts to 40 mph are still expected and possible until after midnight. Weather Wednesday through next weekend calms down, but we still have the threat of rain showers on all days except Thursday. It will be partly sunny Wednesday with showers, then Thursday is mostly sunny. Friday the chance of rain returns and lasts through the weekend.





Our summer weather has come to an end and we now have entered the time of year when the storm train points at the Pacific Northwest. There's some early indications that we may have a couple sunny days next week but the high temperatures are expected to stay under 70°F.





The timing of this windstorm, which was not in the forecast until earlier Monday, comes one day after the anniversary of the 1962 Columbus Day Storm . That storm was by far the strongest wind event ever recorded in the Seattle area, with gusts reaching over 100mph. The Columbus Day storm originated as a tropical cyclone in the west Pacific that converted into a monster Pacific extratropical cyclone before making landfall on southern Vancouver island.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com















