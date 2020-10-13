Obituary: Jacob Travis Cartwright 1986-2020

Jacob Travis Cartwright

1986-2020 Jacob Travis Cartwright, age 34, passed away on October 1, 2020 in Shoreline WA. Jacob Travis Cartwright, age 34, passed away on October 1, 2020 in Shoreline WA.





Jacob was born on May 20, 1986, in Seattle WA to parents Travis Carmack Cartwright and Denise Louise Cartwright.





Jacob was a caring man, hardworking and loving father of three beautiful children.





Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5041 35th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105 directly following service.











Jacob is survived by his parents; his son and daughters Lillian Ann Cartwright, Gracie Elizabeth Cartwright, Caleb Travis Cartwright and sister Alisha Marie Cartwright and niece Laurel Jean-Marie Cartwright.Visitation will be held at Lakeside Christian Church 701 1st St Kirkland, WA 98033 at 11am October 14, 2020.