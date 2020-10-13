Obituary: Jacob Travis Cartwright 1986-2020

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Jacob Travis Cartwright
1986-2020
Jacob Travis Cartwright, age 34, passed away on October 1, 2020 in Shoreline WA. 

Jacob was born on May 20, 1986, in Seattle WA to parents Travis Carmack Cartwright and Denise Louise Cartwright. 

Jacob was a caring man, hardworking and loving father of three beautiful children. 

Jacob is survived by his parents; his son and daughters Lillian Ann Cartwright, Gracie Elizabeth Cartwright, Caleb Travis Cartwright and sister Alisha Marie Cartwright and niece Laurel Jean-Marie Cartwright.

Visitation will be held at Lakeside Christian Church 701 1st St Kirkland, WA 98033 at 11am October 14, 2020.

Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5041 35th Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105 directly following service.




Posted by DKH at 1:15 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  