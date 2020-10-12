NEMCo emergency preparedness workshop trained local residents in emergency procedures

Participants learned how to use a fire extinguisher

Photo courtesy NEMCo and LFP Police







The first of two Emergency Preparedness Workshops held by NEMCo for Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are complete.Thursday, October 8, 2020 33 residents participated in the 2-hour virtual workshop and on Saturday, October 10, 26 of them showed up on a very rainy day to complete the hands-on portion.Five NEMCo volunteers were on site to assist with COVID screening and to help keep participants spread out in small groups.Participants ran through a hands-on fire extinguisher training. They also covered utility shut offs and emergency supplies. The next workshop is scheduled for November 5th.