Virtual Exhibit and Sale of 700+ Artworks
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Open: Now - October 31st
6X6NW is back for year 5! 700+ original 6 x 6-inch artworks from 121 artists both locally and from across the country are being exhibited virtually this year. Each unique piece of artwork will be available for purchase for $36/each. Proceeds from the event will benefit participating artists and Arts Council programming.
The art show opened on October 2nd to an amazingly warm reception from art enthusiasts and supporters! So far we have sold 241 original artworks. Thank you so much for your support of the arts!
If you see something you like, you better act fast, because eager art collectors will be browsing the website and adding items to their carts!
6X6NW artwork will be available to view and purchase from now - October 31, 2020.
Congratulations to our award winners this year!
Sponsor’s Choice Award winner, Kiran Walgamott (age 10),
Director’s Choice Award winner, Carrie Howard, and
Director’s Choice Award winner, Julie Steed.
Thank you to our Sponsor: Jack Malek, Broker and Realtor!
Thank you to our Partners: Shoreline Community College, The City of Shoreline, and The City of Lake Forest Park.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
