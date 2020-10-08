Letter to the Editor: Our children need high-quality sex education - Vote to Approve R - 90





ESSB 5395 states that K-3 instruction must be in social-emotional learning. This could include stranger danger, good touch/bad touch, and using your words instead of your hands.No child should be left in the dark without the tools and information they need to be safe and healthy. Comprehensive sexual health education is effective at driving down rates of sexual abuse, unintended pregnancies, and sexually transmitted infections in young people. Making sure every student across our state has access to high quality sexual health education is an equity issue.Too many of our students don't receive high-quality, accurate sex education, putting them at risk. Let's stand together and vote to Approve R-90 this election for all our students.Kate Lunceford, President,League of Women Voters of Snohomish County