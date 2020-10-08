Third Place Books presents Sy Montgomery, in conversation with Thor Hanson
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 5:00pm
This is a virtual event, taking place via Zoom Webinar! Register for this livestream event here!
School is not the only place to find a teacher. In this picture book adaptation of Sy Montgomery and Rebecca Green's New York Times best-selling How to Be a Good Creature, learn the many surprising lessons animals have to teach us about friendship, compassion, and how to be a better creature in the world.
Sy Montgomery has had many teachers in her life: some with two legs, others with four, or even eight! Some have had fur, feathers, or hooves. But they've all had one thing in common: a lesson to share.
The animals Sy has met on her many world travels have taught her how to seek understanding in the most surprising ways, from being patient to finding forgiveness and respecting others. Gorillas, dogs, octopuses, tigers, and more all have shown Sy that there are no limits to the empathy and joy we can find in each other if only we take the time to connect.
Based on the New York Times best-selling adult memoir , Sy Montgomery and Rebecca Green's beautiful, friendly guide is for readers young and old who wish to be better creatures in the world. Go ahead, pass it on.
In addition to researching films, articles, and over twenty books, National Book Award finalist Sy Montgomery has been honored with a Sibert Medal, two Science Book and Film Prizes from the National Association for the Advancement of Science, three honorary degrees, and many other awards. She lives in Hancock, New Hampshire, with her husband, Howard Mansfield, and their border collie, Thurber.
Thor Hanson is a conservation biologist, Guggenheim Fellow, and author of award-winning books including Buzz, Feathers, The Impenetrable Forest, and The Triumph of Seeds. He lives with his wife and son on an island in Washington State.
By Sy Montgomery, Rebecca Green (Illustrator)
$17.99
ISBN: 9780358252108
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: HMH Books for Young Readers - September 29, 2020
By Sy Montgomery, Rebecca Green (Illustrator)
$20.00
ISBN: 9780544938328
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - September 25, 2018
By Sy Montgomery
$16.99
ISBN: 9781451697728
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Atria Books - April 5, 2016
By Thor Hanson
$16.99
ISBN: 9781541699533
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Basic Books - September 3, 2019
By Thor Hanson
$16.99
ISBN: 9780465097401
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Basic Books - March 8, 2016
By Thor Hanson
$17.99
ISBN: 9780465028788
Availability: On our shelves now at one or more of our stores
Published: Basic Books - July 31, 201
