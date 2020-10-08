Bartells is sold to Rite Aid: Letter to Customers









Second, we are confident Rite Aid is the best choice. Their management team has a fresh vision of how drugstores can best serve health care needs. Of our many options, their strategy and vision best align with our Bartell values and allows Bartells to continue to do what we do best, serve our community. To serve you!



We are excited about this excellent opportunity with Rite Aid, who wants us to continue to do what we do best, to serve you in the “Bartell” way.



Since George H. Bartell Sr. founded Bartell Drugs 130 years ago, we have always been customer focused with the most recent expression of our mission being, “To be the best loved drugstore of our Northwest neighbors by providing an exceptional experience that advances their health, happiness and well-being.”



Thank you for being true, loyal customers. This transition is a celebration of that customer-focused legacy, while looking toward a bright and successful future as a part of Rite Aid.



To your health and happiness,

George Bartell (Chairman) and Kathi Lentzsch (CEO)



All of us at Bartell Drugs are proud to have served the Puget Sound area throughout four generations of the Bartell family. We have been able to do this only with the support of our thousands of employees and you, our valued and loyal customers.You are not only our customers, but also our neighbors. Our community. For that reason, we want to share some news directly with you about the future of our stores.Over the past few years, it has become increasingly difficult for a mid-sized drugstore chain to operate independently. Changes in the pharmacy world, business tax increases and the pandemic created very strong headwinds for us. We knew we needed to do something to re-shape Bartell’s future.For months now, we have carefully considered the best way to move forward, and we believe we have found the most successful way. Today, we announced our agreement to sell Bartell Drugs to Rite Aid.This was a well-thought-out decision and we would like to tell you what this means to you.First, we are thrilled that the Bartell name and heritage will remain. We expect you, as well as our 1,700 employees, to see little or no change in our 67 stores for some time to come. In fact, the change may be hardly noticeable as you will continue to benefit from having our ongoing pharmacy care and support with the same friendly teams and still enjoy our other unique products and services.