Nile Shrine pop-up blood donor center
Thursday, October 8, 2020
THIS OCTOBER, NILE SHRINE IS HOME TO A POP-UP DONOR CENTER
In partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, they’re providing an opportunity for the local community to access this pop-up to give blood.
Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare, especially during emergencies. This one-hour donation appointment is a safe action to support local hospitals and patients.
With an added bonus, Bloodworks Northwest will test all donations in the month of October for antibodies which are a key component of the immune system that appear in blood after fighting an infection – to identify people who may be able to donate to our convalescent plasma program and help COVID-19 patients directly.
Test results will be mailed to you within two weeks of your donation. Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
POP-UP @ THE NILE SHRINE
Thursday, October 8: 10am to 6pm
Saturday, October 10: 9am to 5pm
No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite.
Can’t make it to this Pop-Up? Find your nearest donation site HERE or call 800-398-7888.
Please see bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus for more information on steps we’re taking to keep our donors and staff safe.
800-398-7888 schedule.bloodworksnw.org
