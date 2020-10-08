Nile Shrine pop-up blood donor center

THIS OCTOBER, NILE SHRINE IS HOME TO A POP-UP DONOR CENTER

In partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, they’re providing an opportunity for the local community to access this pop-up to give blood.Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare, especially during emergencies. This one-hour donation appointment is a safe action to support local hospitals and patients.With an added bonus, Bloodworks Northwest will test all donations in the month of October for antibodies which are a key component of the immune system that appear in blood after fighting an infection – to identify people who may be able to donate to our convalescent plasma program and help COVID-19 patients directly.Test results will be mailed to you within two weeks of your donation. Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.