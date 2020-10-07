Third and final year of international oil spill forum to go virtual and include lessons learned from Deepwater Horizon

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The Salish Sea is a cultural and economic transboundary institution of the Pacific Northwest. The area is home to salmon, shellfish and orcas; it is a vital part of commercial and recreational marine traffic and it is a significant place to Tribes and First Nations.

An oil spill in the Salish Sea would impact all of these resources and could have devastating effects for generations.

This October, the Washington State Department of Ecology, B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and the Pacific States / British Columbia Oil Spill Task Force will host the final Salish Sea Shared Waters Forum.

The event provides a venue to exchange information on oil spill prevention, preparedness, and response measures to minimize the risk and impacts of oil spills in the Salish Sea.

The Forum is a platform for open dialogue for all levels of government from both sides of the border, Tribes and First Nations, environmental groups, and industry. It is a non-voting and non-decision-making entity.

This year representatives of the host agencies will share progress and key outcomes from the previous two Forums in 2018 and 2019.

This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, an environmental catastrophe that resulted in many lessons that can be applied to spill response in the Salish Sea. A session will focus on how the Deepwater Horizon spill led to the enhancement of plans and relationships in the Salish Sea.

Guest presentations and panel discussions at this year’s forum will include navigational safety, data sharing, the impacts of spills on the environment, transboundary governance, Tribal and First Nation treaty rights and resources, the economy, and public health.

The Forum will occur via videoconference October 14 and 15, 2020.

The event is free and open to anyone interested. More information, and registration for this year’s forum, HERE

The Washington State Department of Ecology and the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy are founding members of the Pacific States/British Columbia Oil Spill Task Force, the forum’s key sponsor.



