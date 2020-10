Alex LaVilla to speak to the LFP Garden Club about ornamental grasses

Alex LaVilla



October 13, 2020, 10am October 13, 2020, 10am





Alex LaVilla of Swanson’s Nursery will highlight some of the best grasses for use in NW gardens through the lens of design possibilities from a low maintenance perspective.If you want to join us please email janronzu@comcast.net for the Zoom meeting information.

Few plants compare to ornamental grasses for their versatility and visual impact in the garden.