Alex LaVilla to speak to the LFP Garden Club about ornamental grasses

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Alex LaVilla

October 13, 2020, 10am 

Alex LaVilla, Great Plant Picks, Swanson Nursery will speak to the Lake Forest Park Garden Club on:

“Top Rated Ornamental Grasses for the PNW Garden: Selection, Design and Maintenance”

Few plants compare to ornamental grasses for their versatility and visual impact in the garden. 

Alex LaVilla of Swanson’s Nursery will highlight some of the best grasses for use in NW gardens through the lens of design possibilities from a low maintenance perspective.

If you want to join us please email janronzu@comcast.net for the Zoom meeting information.





