Shoreline Community College Online Class - Protecting Your Business Through Preventing and Managing Data Breaches
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
While this can seem like an overwhelming threat, a cyberattack is manageable.
Learn how to reduce your vulnerability to attack, guard your data, and keep the trust of your customers if a breach occurs in this 3-hour online course.
Fee: $35
Dates: October 21, 2020 (Wednesday)
Time: 6-9pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today!
Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.
