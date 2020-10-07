Shoreline Community College Online Class - Protecting Your Business Through Preventing and Managing Data Breaches

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

The 2019 Travelers Risk Index says the number one fear for businesses is to lose control of company and customer information to a cyberattack.

While this can seem like an overwhelming threat, a cyberattack is manageable.

Learn how to reduce your vulnerability to attack, guard your data, and keep the trust of your customers if a breach occurs in this 3-hour online course. 

Fee: $35
Dates: October 21, 2020 (Wednesday)
Time: 6-9pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! 

Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



