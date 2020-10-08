Indigenous Peoples Day Storytelling with Roger Fernandes and Fern Renville

Thursday, October 8, 2020


Saturday. October 10, 2020 from 11am-Noon

Register Online for Zoom link (Registration required, limited to 100 attendees)

In honor of Indigenous Peoples Day, Roger Fernandes and Fern Renville will share cultural stories which connect to Shoreline’s Indigenous history and current day. 

Roger Fernandes is a member of the Lower Elwha Band of the S'Klallam Indians. He is an artist, storyteller, and educator whose work focuses on the local Puget Salish tribes of western Washington.


Fern Renville is a citizen of the Sisseton / Wahpeton Tribe of South Dakota. She is an artist, a theater actor, director and playwright, and a Dakota Sioux storyteller. 

Recording will be shared on the Shoreline Historical Museum and Kruckeberg Botanic Garden websites for those who cannot attend.




