Update from the Senior Center

Home deliver 11,009 hot cooked meals M-F in our new TO GO Community Dining Program

Home deliver 9,805 frozen meals through the Meals on Wheels Program

Provided 1,045 bags of groceries to low income senior households

Spent over 340 hours in Wellness Calls— friendly telephone call to check on members and assist with their needs

Provided 82 mental health counseling sessions

Provided an estimated 347 hours of Resource Management-assist seniors through personal challenges created by Covid-19; managing over 300 urgent needs

Reinstated in-house Foot Care on June 15th and have already provided services to 423 participants

Have had 723 guests participate in our online Zoom classes since July 1st

A big hello to all of our friends! It has been a long seven months not having your wonderful smiles and laughter filling the halls of the center.We have adopted a saying at the center, “We are open for business but our doors are locked,” and because of this policy, we have maintained full operations since March 13, 2020, adapting our programs and services to become a critical Essential Service site for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park seniors.Through the amazing support of our cities, residents, King County and the Office of Rod Dembowski, we were able to quickly develop and implement the following services through September.Thank you for your financial and product donations as it has kept us fully operational. We hope you will support our Special Events programs this fall as these events help build our 2021 budget. Please take advantage of our new Social Worker and Mental Health counselors as we address the effects of Social Isolation; you are not alone—we are in this together!