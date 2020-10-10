Annual Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival becomes a two-week Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Richmond Beach Community Associations’ annual Halloween Carnival kicks off in a new and safe way.
Things may look and feel a bit different this year but as with any good carnival, there are different games to play and attractions to experience all free for your family to enjoy.
The main attraction is the 2020 Scavenger Hunt. Over the course of two weeks, make your way to 13 Richmond Beach businesses all featuring participant signs and complete your carnival passport. Then redeem the passport on Saturday, October 24 for a fun flashlight prize.
Other events include selfie stations, a haunted (decorated) homes tour, and a free coloring page. More information can be found on the RBCA’s website at www.richmondbeachwa.org
Funding for this event has been provided by the City of Shoreline's Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.
