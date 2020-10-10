Annual Richmond Beach Halloween Carnival becomes a two-week Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, October 10, 2020


Richmond Beach Community Associations’ annual Halloween Carnival kicks off in a new and safe way.

Things may look and feel a bit different this year but as with any good carnival, there are different games to play and attractions to experience all free for your family to enjoy.

The main attraction is the 2020 Scavenger Hunt. Over the course of two weeks, make your way to 13 Richmond Beach businesses all featuring participant signs and complete your carnival passport. Then redeem the passport on Saturday, October 24 for a fun flashlight prize.

Other events include selfie stations, a haunted (decorated) homes tour, and a free coloring page. More information can be found on the RBCA’s website at www.richmondbeachwa.org

Funding for this event has been provided by the City of Shoreline's Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program.




Posted by DKH at 3:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  