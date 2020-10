Shoreline Chamber of Commerce meeting to hear from Jamas Gwilliam of Merlone Geier about Shoreline Place

Shoreline Chamber of Commerce ZOOM Luncheon

Welcoming our Speaker Jamas Gwilliam, Merlone Geier

Merlone Geier is in the process of redeveloping the former 1960's era Aurora Square Sears into Shoreline Place. This multi-phased mixed use project will incorporate previous planning efforts from the City and community while creating shopping and living experiences that meet current market demands and reflect the unique characteristics of the area.