Shoreline Chamber of Commerce meeting to hear from Jamas Gwilliam of Merlone Geier about Shoreline Place
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce ZOOM Luncheon
Welcoming our Speaker Jamas Gwilliam, Merlone Geier
Merlone Geier is in the process of redeveloping the former 1960’s era Aurora Square Sears into Shoreline Place. This multi-phased mixed use project will incorporate previous planning efforts from the City and community while creating shopping and living experiences that meet current market demands and reflect the unique characteristics of the area. Additional updates and information: www.ShorelinePlace.com
Agenda:
11:30 a.m. Introductions and Networking
12:00 p.m. Speaker Presentation
12:55 p.m. Announcements
Join Zoom Meeting at this link
Meeting ID: 891 2419 6016
Passcode: 618779
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,89124196016#,,,,,,0#,,618779# US (Tacoma)
+13462487799,,89124196016#,,,,,,0#,,618779# US (Houston)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
RSVP online or email info@shorelinechamber.org and you will be sent a reminder.
