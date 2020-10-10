Update from Councilmember Dembowski: budget deliberations, public meetings, COVID-19 response













We continue to work every day to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the economic fallout. I am disappointed that the federal government’s second stimulus negotiations have stalled and fear the impacts King County residents, workers, and employers will face if more is not done at the federal level to aid in the recovery. I will be co-leading two budget panels - one with Councilmember Zahilay on law and justice issues and the other on regional services, including transit and environmental policy, with Councilmember von Reichbauer.Over the next seven weeks, the Council will host several virtual public meetings to do its work, and seek your feedback and input on the proposed budget. Especially in these challenging times, this budget is a reflection of our values as a government and a community. If you have comments or questions, please consider providing your thoughts on the investments and cuts this budget will make to services across King County. More information on the budget and how to have your voice heard, can be found here We continue to work every day to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the economic fallout. I am disappointed that the federal government’s second stimulus negotiations have stalled and fear the impacts King County residents, workers, and employers will face if more is not done at the federal level to aid in the recovery.

















This week we started budget deliberations on the 2021-2022 biennial budget proposed by Executive Constantine. It is a $12.4 billion budget and I am serving as Vice-Chair of the budget committee, working closely with Chair Kohl-Welles to help the council complete its work.Meanwhile, work on a fifth supplemental COVID response budget is set to begin soon, the task of restructuring Metro transit service across northwest King County remains on track for fall 2021, and King County Elections is hard at work preparing for a General Election with the potential for record voter turnout.Please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or my staff member, Elizabeth Evans at any time. Elizabeth can be reached at 206-477-0911 or