New café at Westgate offers handcrafted espresso, cold-pressed juice, and an international array for breakfast and lunch

Despite the pressures of the pandemic, a new café opened its doors on August 4th.

When opening Jaiiya Café, he wanted to bring together the warmth and atmosphere of a traditional coffeehouse with the spirit of culinary experimentation / exploration.They also wanted to introduce açai bowls to the area, as they noticed options were limited for those in Shoreline and Lynnwood looking for the cool treat.

The menu includes handcrafted espresso drinks, a vibrant selection of cold-pressed juices served in glass bottles, açai bowls topped with fruit and granola, and an internationally inspired array of breakfast and lunch fare.





When designing the menu, the owners kept an eye on fresh and local. They believe the best tasting ingredients are the ones grown locally and aimed to source from the community as much as possible.





This includes fresh walnut bread from local artisanal bakery the Cottage at Blueridge.









“Our menu is based on different cultures from around the world. Dalgona Whipped Coffee from Korea, Thai inspired buckwheat noodle salad, açai bowls with the super fruit from Brazil, and of course our Turkish Eggs. "This is the core of what our logo means: The circles in our logo represent wholeness and balance in life. Not only are we inspired by cultures from around the world, but we also try to incorporate a balance of healthy food in our lives.” Beyond the ingredients themselves, owners Chee and Sherlyn Wong drew inspiration from international treats and cuisines.



Several favorites have emerged among their many offerings, according to their customers: their Pumpkin Spice Latte made with real pumpkin and topped with a hearty pumpkin whipped cream, the aforementioned Turkish Eggs – herbed Greek yogurt topped with two runny poached eggs and Aleppo butter, paired with two crispy pieces of walnut toast – and their peanut butter açai power bowl, a protein and antioxidant packed way to start the day.



The next time you’re in the mood for something fresh and new, or even just a great cappuccino, stop by Jaiiya Café and their friendly staff is sure to help you find your new favorite treat.







Where Jaiiya differs from other coffee shops and quick service cafés is their quality over quantity mentality.The goal isn’t just to serve as many customers as quickly as possible, but rather to give each customer they serve a truly unique experience.Take their newest drink special for example: a Housemade spiced apple cider. Each cup of cider is served with a fresh twist of orange rind, a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg, and a slice of granny smith apple, rolled in brown sugar and torched to caramelized perfection right in front of the customer.