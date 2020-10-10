Kruckeberg Garden in October: "The Healing Power of Plants: a Deeper Look at Indigenous Medicine"

Saturday, October 10, 2020

Indigenous People's Day celebrated Fridays-Sundays in October from 10:00am - 5:00pm 

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to celebrate Indigenous People's Day with Shoreline Historic Museum! 

Through the month of October, they will be featuring "The Healing Power of Plants: a Deeper Look at Indigenous Medicine," a self-guided exhibit created by Rosabel Gomez and students of Seattle's Franklin High School.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, in Shoreline 98177.



