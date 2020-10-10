Kruckeberg Garden in October: "The Healing Power of Plants: a Deeper Look at Indigenous Medicine"
Saturday, October 10, 2020
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is excited to celebrate Indigenous People's Day with Shoreline Historic Museum!
Through the month of October, they will be featuring "The Healing Power of Plants: a Deeper Look at Indigenous Medicine," a self-guided exhibit created by Rosabel Gomez and students of Seattle's Franklin High School.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave NW, in Shoreline 98177.
