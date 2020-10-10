Join Dandylyon Drama’s Great Escape, A Rip-Roaring Virtual Escape Room Party with a Purpose



Imagine a 1920’s speakeasy, jazz playing in the background, elaborately dressed patrons of this basement hideaway sipping drinks, all with a story to tell. You and your crack team of detectives must assemble the clues to find the mob boss in charge of the operation. Imagine a 1920’s speakeasy, jazz playing in the background, elaborately dressed patrons of this basement hideaway sipping drinks, all with a story to tell. You and your crack team of detectives must assemble the clues to find the mob boss in charge of the operation.

However, you must move quickly before all of the evidence and your team are lost to a ticking time bomb! Don’t worry, your team of six players will have help along the way from one of our amazing Dandylyon Drama Teaching Artists who will be playing along in character during your speakeasy adventures.



Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020 @ 7pm

Location: The Comfort of Your Home and Reality Breaks Escapes Virtual "Speakeasy" Escape Room



Tickets, information and registration for Dandylyon Drama’s 2020 FUNdraising event can be found on Facebook at Dandylyon Drama under Events or at this link



Tickets, information and registration for Dandylyon Drama’s 2020 FUNdraising event can be found on Facebook at Dandylyon Drama under Events or at this link https://buff.ly/2SBFYOh

Consider supporting this amazing organization by joining in on the fun!



Can you say Party Box!?

All party goers will receive a Party Box via socially-distanced hand delivery in the Metro Seattle area the week of November 2 with special decorations, snacks and other goodies! Everyone will begin the party together on Zoom, then be divided into small groups and assigned virtual game rooms. Or you can select the Private Room option and recruit your own group of six players (including the room host), pick your team name and receive a personalized gift in your Party Box!



Looking for the VIP experience?

Receive a Premium Party Box with Food and an Exclusive Pre-Party Event Invitation. VIP players will receive an invitation to an exclusive virtual pre-party event where Dandylyon Drama Founder Artistic Director Melani Lyons will teach you how to make a signature cocktail/mocktail using ingredients from your just-delivered Premium Party Box!



Take a Break from Reality and Play!

Dandylyon Drama is excited to partner with Bellevue-based Reality Breaks Escapes to offer this one-of-kind virtual party experience. All proceeds benefit Dandylyon Drama's mission to grow more courageous, compassionate, and creative people through quality and accessible performing arts education.







Dandylyon Drama’s mission is to grow more creative, compassionate, and courageous people through quality and accessible performing arts education. They do this by providing supplemental performing arts education programs to local schools, as well as offering community classes and school break camps. Their team includes talented and caring directors, music directors, choreographers and teaching artists. Dandylyon Drama’s mission is to grow more creative, compassionate, and courageous people through quality and accessible performing arts education. They do this by providing supplemental performing arts education programs to local schools, as well as offering community classes and school break camps. Their team includes talented and caring directors, music directors, choreographers and teaching artists.















