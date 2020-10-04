The flip side of a flicker

Sunday, October 4, 2020

Photo by Amy Duz


Not sure how Amy Duz managed to get this shot without startling the bird but it's a unique view of the underside of a flicker.

The white chest with all the black spots, the surprising bright orange on just half of the underside of the tail feathers. I like the delicate white edging on the black section of the tail feather. And the gray throat with just a hint of orange on each side.

This bird is a real fashionista. I wonder what this would look like in a designer gown at Fashion Week?

--Diane



