The flip side of a flicker
Sunday, October 4, 2020
|Photo by Amy Duz
Not sure how Amy Duz managed to get this shot without startling the bird but it's a unique view of the underside of a flicker.
The white chest with all the black spots, the surprising bright orange on just half of the underside of the tail feathers. I like the delicate white edging on the black section of the tail feather. And the gray throat with just a hint of orange on each side.
This bird is a real fashionista. I wonder what this would look like in a designer gown at Fashion Week?
--Diane
