Shoreline Community College online class - Presentation Skills for Any Situation

Sunday, October 4, 2020

Photo by prateek katyal FxtIWX8Q0J4 unsplash



Shoreline Community College Online Class - Presentation Skills for Any Situation 

Regardless of what path your life takes, everyone will face some form of public speaking or presentation delivery. 

Join facilitator Cat Chiappa in this online, interactive course and learn how to combat public speaking anxiety and create impactful presentations! 

You’ll explore practical skills and strategies to help you gain confidence and deliver a strongly crafted presentation in any situation, including online meetings or speaking opportunities.

Fee: $35
Dates: October 7 - October 14, 2020 (Wednesdays)
Time: 7-8:30pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu



Posted by DKH at 1:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  