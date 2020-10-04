Shoreline Community College online class - Presentation Skills for Any Situation
Sunday, October 4, 2020
|Photo by prateek katyal FxtIWX8Q0J4 unsplash
Shoreline Community College Online Class - Presentation Skills for Any Situation
Regardless of what path your life takes, everyone will face some form of public speaking or presentation delivery.
Join facilitator Cat Chiappa in this online, interactive course and learn how to combat public speaking anxiety and create impactful presentations!
You’ll explore practical skills and strategies to help you gain confidence and deliver a strongly crafted presentation in any situation, including online meetings or speaking opportunities.
Fee: $35
Dates: October 7 - October 14, 2020 (Wednesdays)
Time: 7-8:30pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
