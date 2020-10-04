Living with Alzheimer's - free seminars this week
Sunday, October 4, 2020
Monday, October 5, 2020 - 10am-12:30pm
Living with Alzheimer's for Caregivers - Middle Stage, Part 1
Four free seminars on Alzheimer's this week
Presented by the Alzheimer's Association®.
In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers.
Join us for this three-part series and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.
10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's
Tuesday, October 6, 3-4:30pm
Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association®
Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Learn about 10 common warning signs and what to watch for in yourself and others.
The one-hour program covers:
Wednesday, October 7, 11am-12pm
Presented in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association®.
- Typical age-related changes
- Common warning signs of Alzheimer’s
- How to approach someone about memory concerns
- Early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process
- Alzheimer’s Association resources
People with dementia experience a decline in functioning, but often maintain a need for intimate connection. This presentation will review risks and benefits of intimacy, complicating factors and the role values play when determining appropriateness of intimate connections. Special attention will be paid to ways in which COVID may influence sexual behavior in the context of dementia.
Alzheimer's Legal and Financial Planning
Presented by the Alzheimer's Association®.
If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, the time for legal and financial planning is now. Join us to learn about important legal and financial issues you may face and how to put plans in place.
