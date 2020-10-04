From the LFP Mayor Jeff Johnson: Shining through the challenges
Sunday, October 4, 2020
|LFP Mayor Johnson
The LFP Public Works crew consists of six full-time positions, plus the public works supervisor and a part-time administrative position.
At this time, though, there are only four crew members available to work. There are also budget-related required furlough days and a hiring freeze through the end of this year that will impact the daily staffing level.
I continue to be so very proud of this team and thank them for all that they do for us.
I would appreciate our residents keeping this in mind when submitting a Request for Service form. The crew’s ability to respond as it normally might will be much slower, due to the staffing shortage.
A brief overview of the crew’s summer activity includes:
I would also like to express my appreciation to all of the frontline workers: our Police Department, the Northshore Fire Department, our medical professionals who work and/or live in Lake Forest Park. Thank you for all that you continue to do to see us through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last, but not least, I want to say thank you to our Community Partners for their hard work serving our community: Center for Human Services, Friends of Third Place Commons, ShoreLake Arts Council, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, and the YMCA.
Together, all of these efforts help Lake Forest Park continue to be a wonderful place to live.
My sincerest thank you to all of you.
--Mayor Johnson
