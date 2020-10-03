49 new State Patrol Troopers graduate into service

New Washington State Patrol troopers stand at attention

Photo courtesy WSP









At a ceremony held at the WSP Academy in Shelton WA September 30, 2020, 49 Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers were sworn in by Justice Susan Owens of the Washington State Supreme Court. They were presented their commission cards by Assistant Chief Jeff R. Sass, who welcomed them into an organization known and trusted by the citizens of Washington State.





Chief John R. Batiste tells the new troopers to come home safe every night

Photo courtesy WSP









They were also welcomed to service by Chief John R. Batiste and Governor Jay Inslee in a Covid appropriate ceremony held outside on the facility’s driving skills range.





The newly commissioned troopers have been on the Shelton campus since March, isolated from many of the impacts of the virus. During the graduation ceremony, they remained in their patrol vehicles throughout most of the ceremony, seated in respectful attention, listening to the remarks by radio.





They exited only to raise their hands and take the oath of office, to pay appropriate honors, and for a socially distant and masked photograph with Chief Batiste in front of each patrol unit.



They now depart for their duty stations across the great state of Washington. We are honored by their willingness to serve in these unique times, their courage to protect both the public and roadways of our state, and their commitment to fairness and dignity for all.











