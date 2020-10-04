300-400 cars block Shoreline streets and do donuts

Sunday, October 4, 2020


View the video from the Guardian 1 police helicopter here


The King County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit assisted deputies in the Shoreline area with a large crowd of about 300 to 400 racers on Friday night, October 2, 2020. 

The racers took over parking lots and closed down city streets to do donuts. They also shined a laser at the pilots flying the helicopter.

They were in the north central area of Shoreline from Fred Meyer on Aurora to NE 205th and 1st Ave NE on SR104.



Posted by DKH at 2:17 AM
