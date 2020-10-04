Case updates October 2, 2020; DOH receives antigen tests with 15 minute result time
Sunday, October 4, 2020
These are rapid tests that can return results in as little as 15 minutes. The first batch will include 149,000 kits, and the state anticipates receiving nearly 2.3 million total tests between now and December.
These rapid tests work best for and are approved for people with symptoms. This first batch will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the communities they serve across the state. A plan for distribution of future shipments is in development.
- cases 7,310,625 - 50,160 cases since yesterday
- deaths 208,118 - 816 deaths since yesterday
Washington state - *no death reports on weekends
- cases 89,419 - 609 since last report
- hospitalizations 7,611 - 25 since last report
- deaths* 2,142 - -1 since last report
King county
- cases 22,941 - 153 since yesterday
- hospitalizations 2,395 - 13 since yesterday
- deaths 764 - 6 since last report
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- cases 611 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 106 - 0 new
- deaths 63 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 68 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 4 - 0 new
- deaths 1 - 0 new
