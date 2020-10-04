Case updates October 2, 2020; DOH receives antigen tests with 15 minute result time

Within the next five to ten days the Washington State Department of Health will receive and distribute the first batch of Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test kits for COVID-19 from the federal government.





These are rapid tests that can return results in as little as 15 minutes. The first batch will include 149,000 kits, and the state anticipates receiving nearly 2.3 million total tests between now and December.





Case updates October 2, 2020



United States

cases 7,310,625 - 50,160 cases since yesterday

deaths 208,118 - 816 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends

cases 89,419 - 609 since last report

hospitalizations 7,611 - 25 since last report

deaths* 2,142 - -1 since last report

King county

cases 22,941 - 153 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,395 - 13 since yesterday

deaths 764 - 6 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 611 - 0 new

hospitalizations 106 - 0 new

deaths 63 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 68 - 0 new

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

deaths 1 - 0 new







These rapid tests work best for and are approved for people with symptoms. This first batch will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals to increase access to COVID-19 testing in the communities they serve across the state. A plan for distribution of future shipments is in development.