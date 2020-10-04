4-Corners Fundraiser for Hopelink



4-Corners.org is announcing the kick off of a month long fundraising drive for Hopelink





Running for the month of October, this is a no contact replacement for our annual food drive held at QFC.





For the last several years we have held a highly successful food drive for Hopelink at the QFC on Richmond Beach Road.





We averaged more than 2000 pounds of goods each year, all donated by our generous neighbors.





Because of the pandemic it is not possible to safely repeat this performance.





To protect our neighbors and volunteers we have opted to have a virtual fund raising drive instead. We are using Hopelink’s own fundraising service and have set a goal of $5000.









Please consider giving to help fight hunger in this time of great stress and need. It is a safe and private way to contribute when other means of donating have become difficult to impossible.







is a 503c3 and a collaboration of the four neighborhoods whose corners meet at Richmond Beach Road and 8th Avenue NW.





Hillwood Neighborhood Association, Richmond Beach Community Association, Innis Arden Neighborhood, and Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association.





4-Corner's mission is to build community and support the neighborhoods.











