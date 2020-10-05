Be the change you want to see - become a Climate Champion
Monday, October 5, 2020
Connect with local experts each week for education, inspiration and solutions you can put into action to fight climate change.
View recordings from September webinars and register for future sessions at www.shorelinewa.gov/climate
- Oct 6th – Zero Waste Life Hacks: Reduce your carbon footprint by reducing waste. Learn how to successfully tackle zero waste living with tips for grocery shopping, kitchen and bathroom supplies, personal items, fashion choices and more!
- Oct 13th – Electrify Your Life and Ride: Discover the benefits of energy conservation and electrification for buildings, cars and bikes. Hear how the City of Shoreline is seizing the opportunity to rapidly transform itself from an auto-oriented suburban city to a people-centered urban city.
- Oct 20th – Food and Climate: A Recipe for Success: Curious how food plays a role in fighting climate change? Explore how the foods you choose – and waste –contribute to your carbon footprint.
- Oct 27th – Communicate Like a Champion for the Climate: Learn how to effectively share messages about local climate impacts and behavior change, with concrete tools to facilitate productive conversations about climate change.
0 comments:
Post a Comment