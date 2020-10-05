Are you getting ready for the Virtual Wellness Walk?

Monday, October 5, 2020


Did you know that the Wellness Walk will be starting this Saturday, October 10, 2020

Support the Shoreline LFP Senior Center and enjoy some of these beautiful October days on your walks.

Grab your neighbors and family members and get them to register too!


 
Included here are a couple of sample photos. We’d love to get photos from EVERYONE so we can post on our Facebook page. 

Registration is $25/person and $5 for each additional family member. Register today HERE




Posted by DKH at 1:38 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  