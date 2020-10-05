Senior Center Tele Café Wednesday: Social Security and Your Retirement -- Making the Most of It
Monday, October 5, 2020
Social Security and Your Retirement / Making the Most of It
Topics discussed will include:
● Simple ways to increase your Social Security Benefits
● Who is impacted most by the recent rule changes to social Security
● How you may be able to reduce or eliminate taxes on your Social Security
● File for SS benefits early or delay? What’s better for you?
● Common mistakes that routinely cost many retirees thousands in lifetime Social Security
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center ZOOM TELE CAFE
Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 2:00-2:45pm
Meeting ID 859 8484 8513
Password senior2020
SOFA (Society for Financial Awareness is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to end financial illiteracy across America, one community at a time.
