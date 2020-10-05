Senior Center Tele Café Wednesday: Social Security and Your Retirement -- Making the Most of It

Join presenter/educator Kevin Campbell as he hosts the webinar:

Social Security and Your Retirement / Making the Most of It

Topics discussed will include:





● Simple ways to increase your Social Security Benefits

● Who is impacted most by the recent rule changes to social Security

● How you may be able to reduce or eliminate taxes on your Social Security

● File for SS benefits early or delay? What’s better for you?

● Common mistakes that routinely cost many retirees thousands in lifetime Social Security









Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center ZOOM TELE CAFE