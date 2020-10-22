Storm in the convergence zone Wednesday
Thursday, October 22, 2020
A brief but dramatic storm came sweeping through along the Convergence Zone on Wednesday morning.
Those in the far north of the city got some rain but those farther south were pounded with hail and lightning.
Then it was gone, leaving blue skies and a lovely sunny day.
City Light had work planned in an area around Meridian and 145th but Lake Forest Park accounted for a couple of the 32 different outages in King county that City Light responded to because of storm damage.
They were still working in north Seattle at 2:30am but Shoreline and LFP were clear.
