COVID-19 Update – Team sports activities and Shoreline B Soccer Field









Tournaments, league games, and organized team practices / training are only allowed with a City of Shoreline permit. The State Department of Health will review these metrics on the 1st and 15th of the month and, if necessary, issue new guidance based on them. This means what sports are allowed on the fields may shift regularly.

Failure of individuals, leagues, or other organizations to comply with the COVID-19 guidance issued by the State and Public Health – Seattle and King County could result in the closure of athletic fields, tennis courts, picnic shelters, and other park areas to the public.

You can report violations of the COVID-19 guidance in Shoreline park areas to You can report violations of the COVID-19 guidance in Shoreline park areas to shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov





Soccer Field B after the dismantling of the Shoreline Assessment / Recovery Center

Photo by Gidget Terpstra



Renovations to Shoreline Soccer Field B



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, King County health officials worked closely with City staff to place an Assessment / Recovery Center (ARC) on Shoreline B Soccer Field at Shoreline Park. The ARC has been removed.



As part of the interlocal agreement for the placement of the ARC, King County is required to restore the field to its original or better condition. To meet this requirement King County will be working with Field Turf, the City, and the Shoreline School District to coordinate the replacement of the existing field.



Renovations to the synthetic turf at Shoreline B Soccer Field at Shoreline Park is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 26. Field repair and replacement is estimated to be completed by February 2021.



If you have any questions on this project you can contact Parks, Fleet and Facilities Manager Dan Johnson at djohnson@shorelinewa.gov or 206-801-2321.













They have categorized different sport activities into different risk levels and are basing the level of activity that can occur in a county on specific COVID measurements of cases per 100,000 over the previous two weeks and positive case rates.