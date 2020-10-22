Bicycle drive exceeds expectations

Thursday, October 22, 2020

100 bikes were donated to the RBCA Bike Drive
Photo courtesy RBCA

By Kris Fordice

Thank you to the Shoreline/ Richmond Beach community for your amazing response to the community bike drive held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from noon to 4pm.

It was a huge success and totally exceeded our expectations!

Rain did not deter donations or volunteers
Photo by Keith McGlashan

We collected around 100 bikes of all types and many accessories, wheels and bike parts and transported them to Bike Works.

Bike Works owners with new donations
Photo courtesy RBCA
Bike Works' mission is to promote the bicycle as a vehicle for change to empower youth and build resilient communities. Every year, they collect thousands of bicycle donations and prevent them from entering the Puget Sound's waste streams.

The bikes collected through the bike drive in partnership with the Richmond Beach Community Association will be:
  • used as tools for teaching bicycle maintenance through their free and sliding-scale education programs for both youth and adults, 
  • given away as a means of healthy and reliable transportation and recreation for community members who cannot afford a bike of their own through their Bikes-for-All bike giveaway program, 
  • sold at an affordable price as a means of earned income for Bike Works' programs in their social enterprise Bike Shop, 
  • or recycled.




