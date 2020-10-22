Second half of 2020 property taxes due November 2

King County property owners who pay their property taxes themselves, rather than through a mortgage lender, have until Monday, November 2 to submit the second half of their 2020 property taxes.





After that date, interest charges and penalties will be added to the tax bill.

Online using King County's convenient, secure ePayment Storefront at payment.kingcounty.gov. Taxpayers may pay accounts with a credit card or an electronic debit from a checking account. (Processing fees will apply.)

By mail if postmarked no later than November 2, 2020. Taxpayers should include their tax statement and write the property tax account number on their check or money order. Cash should not be sent through the mail.

Via check or money order using the specially marked, secure dropbox at the King County Administration Building, 500 Fourth Ave. in Seattle. Do not deposit cash in the dropbox.









For questions about missing tax statements or other tax payment information, visit



Information on exemption and deferral programs can be obtained from the King County Assessor's Office at Affected property taxpayers need to have opted in to the program to be eligible for an extension. For more details, visit kingcounty.gov/TaxReliefExtension , call 206-296-3920, or email exemptions.extension@kingcounty.gov For questions about missing tax statements or other tax payment information, visit kingcounty.gov/PropertyTax , contact King County Treasury Operations by email at propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov , or contact a customer service specialist at 206-263-2890.Information on exemption and deferral programs can be obtained from the King County Assessor's Office at kingcounty.gov/assessor exemptions.assessments@kingcounty.gov , or 206-296-3920.

















To make the process easier, King County provides several options for quick and easy payment. Tax payments can be made:Because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, in-person payments at the King County Treasury office and at Community Service Centers are still suspended until further notice.Seniors, people with disabilities, or others with qualifying conditions who applied for a property tax exemption or deferral on or before October 19 and have still not received a determination from the King County Assessor may have until January 31, 2021 to pay the second half of their property taxes.