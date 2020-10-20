Shoreline City Council, Planning Commission, and PRCS Board to participate in Racial Equity Training
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
As city officials, members of the Shoreline City Council, Planning Commission, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Board have a responsibility to foster a community that is safe and welcoming for all.
Over the past few years, Shoreline City staff have attended trainings to further their understanding of how racism results in inequitable treatment and outcomes.
During the City Council Strategic Planning workshop this past February, the Council discussed how it could further this work. The Council committed to offering a training this year for the City Council, Planning Commission, and PRCS Board to further their own learning in addressing racism and inequality.
The Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE)/Race Forward developed the training (Advancing Racial Equity: The Role of Government) and it has been used to train thousands of people in a variety of jurisdictions. Racial equity consultant DarNesha Weary of Let’s Do Work and the City’s Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Suni Tolton will co-facilitate the training.
The training will help city officials:
The three 90-minute sessions will be held on Zoom. The meetings will be open for the public to observe, per Open Public Meeting Act requirements, but the public will not be able to participate.
Trainings will be on:
If you would like to observe the training, you can do so by going to:
Attend via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/91451105572?pwd=T1JIZUlWZnlwQXE3ZHdKMTRLbENSZz09
Join via Phone:
253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 914 5110 5572 Passcode: 676369
The Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE)/Race Forward developed the training (Advancing Racial Equity: The Role of Government) and it has been used to train thousands of people in a variety of jurisdictions. Racial equity consultant DarNesha Weary of Let’s Do Work and the City’s Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Suni Tolton will co-facilitate the training.
The training will help city officials:
- Gain awareness of the history of race; implicit and explicit bias; and individual, institutional, and structural racism and how it impacts our lives,
- Be able to identify instances of implicit and explicit bias and individual, institutional, and structural racism; and
- Identify areas to take action
The three 90-minute sessions will be held on Zoom. The meetings will be open for the public to observe, per Open Public Meeting Act requirements, but the public will not be able to participate.
Trainings will be on:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 20, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.
If you would like to observe the training, you can do so by going to:
Attend via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/91451105572?pwd=T1JIZUlWZnlwQXE3ZHdKMTRLbENSZz09
Join via Phone:
253-215-8782
Meeting ID: 914 5110 5572 Passcode: 676369
0 comments:
Post a Comment