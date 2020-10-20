Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to hear presentations on new sidewalks and the 185th corridor at Tuesday meeting

Tuesday, October 20, 2020


The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will meet on zoom for their regular meeting Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 7-9pm.

Speakers from a contractor, City Planning and City Public Works will discuss some of the changes to the neighborhood and be available to answer questions and concerns.

ELNA skipped some meetings during the shut down but has now regrouped on zoom. They have ceased to publish their monthly paper newsletter but will communicate via their email list and Facebook page.

Echo Lake neighborhood is bounded by N/NE 205th, I-5, N/NE 185th, and Aurora Ave N. They can be contacted via email: ELNABoard@gmail.com




Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  