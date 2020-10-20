Echo Lake Neighborhood Association to hear presentations on new sidewalks and the 185th corridor at Tuesday meeting



The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will meet on zoom for their regular meeting Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 7-9pm.





Speakers from a contractor, City Planning and City Public Works will discuss some of the changes to the neighborhood and be available to answer questions and concerns.





ELNA skipped some meetings during the shut down but has now regrouped on zoom. They have ceased to publish their monthly paper newsletter but will communicate via their email list and Facebook page.





Echo Lake neighborhood is bounded by N/NE 205th, I-5, N/NE 185th, and Aurora Ave N. They can be contacted via email: ELNABoard@gmail.com















