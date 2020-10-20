Shoreline Community College Online Class - Embroidery for Beginners

Feeling cooped up and isolated? Missing the camaraderie of fellow crafters? Never held a needle before but need to let out some steam in a socially acceptable way? 

Come express your joys, frustrations, or favorite quotes through stitching and create a hand-crafted piece of art! 

In just four weeks, you’ll learn the fundamentals of embroidery, including how to choose the ideal fabric, ways to transfer a design, and how to finish and secure the back of a hoop. 

Join facilitator Tricia Karsky as you work through four main stitches and embroider a landscape design featuring a saying of your choice. Puns and sassy phrases welcome!

Please note that the cost of the course includes a basic embroidery kit that will be delivered to participants prior to the first class.

Fee: $69
Dates: November 5th - December 3rd (Thursdays, no class on 11/26)
Time: 6:30 - 8pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu



