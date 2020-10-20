Aldercrest Field to be used by Sound Transit for construction vehicles

Aldercrest field has been leased for Sound Transit construction vehicles

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





The Shoreline School Board has authorized the School District to enter into a ground lease with Sound Transit for use of the Aldercrest Annex site for construction storage/laydown of materials for the Lynnwood Link Extension project.



The lease is for 32 months, with two optional 6-month extensions. The site will be used by Skanska Construction while they fulfill their construction contract with Sound Transit for their work on the light rail extension.



Throughout the term of the lease the site will be fenced and secured for use for construction-related activities, except for the northern driveway and parking lot that will continue to be used by Cascade K-8 and Home Education Exchange programs housed at Aldercrest Elementary.





The value of the ground lease was determined through an appraisal of fair market value, and set at 15 cents per square foot per month, with a 3% escalator at each anniversary of the effective date.





The area to be used by Sound Transit is on 25th NE directly across from Brugger's Bog park and very close to Ballinger Way. Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Sound Transit's contractors will begin mobilizing to the Aldercrest staging yard at 25th Ave NE to install fencing around the entire site. It will take approximately one month to establish the working staging yard.

Nearby residents can expect incoming and outgoing haul trucks throughout the day as well as contractor’s personal vehicles in the morning and early afternoon. This staging yard will be in use through late 2023.

Large equipment will be used to demolish the existing fence, clear small shrubs, and begin to construct the haul road and stormwater pond.

Once fencing has been installed and the site is secure, additional equipment will mobilize to the site via the southwest entrance to complete the site work activities. Work with large equipment will not start before 7:00am Monday, October 19, through Thursday, November 19, 2020 and will finish by 5:00pm

There will be generators and light plants around the site for safety and security.

No construction vehicles will be allowed along NE 200th Street between 25th Ave NE and 30th Ave NE.











This is not a new agreement, but rather the formalization of the proposed use that has been under review for a couple of years.