Local Shorewood player Blake Snell will play in the World Series

Blake played four years at Shorewood for coach Wyatt Tonkin and won 8 games with no losses in his senior year. He was a highly scouted high school player and was a first round pick by the Rays. Blake Snell won the 2015 Minor League Baseball Player of the year Award.





The Tampa Bay Rays had a 2020 regular season record of 40 wins and 20 losses. In the playoffs they were: 2 wins and 0 against the Blue Jays, 3 wins and 2 losses against the Yankees, and finally 4 wins and 3 losses against the Astros to win the American League crown.







Blake Snell, a Shorewood High School 2011 graduate, will play in the 2020 World Series. Game one of the series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers begins on Tuesday October 20th at 5 pm and can be viewed on local Fox TV channel 13. Blake is a 6'4" left hand pitcher for the Rays and won the Cy Young Award for the American League in 2018.