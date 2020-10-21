Murder in Shoreline

The woman who died in a Shoreline parking lot on Aurora Monday, October 19, 2020 has been identified as 25 year old Azhane Mitchell.

According to the King county medical examiner's office the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the death has been classified as a homicide.

She was still alive when police and fire arrived at the crime scene in the parking lot in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave N but died at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes. No suspect information has been identified at this time.



