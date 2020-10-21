Murder in Shoreline
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
According to the King county medical examiner's office the cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the death has been classified as a homicide.
She was still alive when police and fire arrived at the crime scene in the parking lot in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave N but died at the scene.
The investigation is being handled by the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes. No suspect information has been identified at this time.
The investigation is being handled by the King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes. No suspect information has been identified at this time.
0 comments:
Post a Comment